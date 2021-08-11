Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atotech (NYSE:ATC) to Hold

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATC. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 954,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,929. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

