Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. 788,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $1,514,392. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

