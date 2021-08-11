Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Releases Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,175,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,994. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $660.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

