Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,652. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.72.
ZSAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.
