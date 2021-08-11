Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,652. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.72.

ZSAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zosano Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 954.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

