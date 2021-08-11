ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 87,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in ABM Industries by 61.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. 3,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

