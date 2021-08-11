Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. 1,456,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,755. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

