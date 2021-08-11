Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

