Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,546,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,808,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

