Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NUVCF stock traded up $11.29 on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.