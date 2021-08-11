LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.020-$-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.33 million.LivePerson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.550-$-0.490 EPS.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. 17,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

