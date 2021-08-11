Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.38. 3,049,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,331. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

