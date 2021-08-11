Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TYME stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $106,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,497,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,596.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,578,546 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,037.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,575 shares of company stock valued at $847,812 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

