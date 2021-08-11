Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TYME stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26.
In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $106,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,497,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,596.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,578,546 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,037.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,575 shares of company stock valued at $847,812 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
