Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. 1,142,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

