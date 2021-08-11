Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $611,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.43. The company had a trading volume of 163,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

