Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.07 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 778,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

