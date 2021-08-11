Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 66,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

