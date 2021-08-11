Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. 800,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,166. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.