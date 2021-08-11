district0x (DNT) Market Cap Reaches $105.29 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $105.29 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.