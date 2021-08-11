Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,043. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

