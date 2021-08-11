Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$29.80

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

TSE ERO traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,286. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

