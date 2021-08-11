Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.47 Million

Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post sales of $78.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.18 million to $78.70 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $306.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.62 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $324.72 million, with estimates ranging from $313.47 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 19,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,407. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

