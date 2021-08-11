Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,480 shares during the quarter. Stereotaxis makes up approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 118.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 330.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,540 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 32,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,050. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

STXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.