iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock remained flat at $$444.63 during trading on Wednesday. 173,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

