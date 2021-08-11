Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.14

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 17382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

