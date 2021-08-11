Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 5.7%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 5,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 179,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $320,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

