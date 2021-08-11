Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 5.7%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 30,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 753,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $968.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.