Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.70

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 8823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.