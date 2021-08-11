Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 6.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.85 and last traded at $68.85. Approximately 3,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 368,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

