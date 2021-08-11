Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.70

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 3935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 533.0% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

