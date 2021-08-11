New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

NEWR traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. 16,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

