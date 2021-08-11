Brenntag’s (BNTGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNTGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 23,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,263. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

