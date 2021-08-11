Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FURCF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

