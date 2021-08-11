PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 2,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,535. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

