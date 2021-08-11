Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,791,000.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 73,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

