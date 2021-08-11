Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for approximately 3.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROG traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $202.42. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.69. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.