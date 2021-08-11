850 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $707.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $653.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.15 billion, a PE ratio of 369.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

