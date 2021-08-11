Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.66 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

