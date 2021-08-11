Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 225 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 54,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 81,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 120,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 139,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

