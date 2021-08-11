Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 5,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.