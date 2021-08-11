iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 949,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

