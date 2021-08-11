Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

