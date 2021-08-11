LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.54.

LPSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. 17,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

