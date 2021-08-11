Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 503,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $229.23. 175,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $229.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

