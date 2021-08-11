Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 1,766 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.74. 19,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

