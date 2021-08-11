Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,185. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $802.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

