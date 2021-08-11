3,400 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 22.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 545,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,545,000 after buying an additional 101,125 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,906 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

