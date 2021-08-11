Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 228,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

