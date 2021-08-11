Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.