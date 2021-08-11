Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $445.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.