Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIVU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.